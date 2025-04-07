Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reaffirmed the state government's commitment to advancing sports across Sikkim and the Northeast region at the North East Cricket Development Council (NECDC) Achievers’ Night held in Gangtok.

The event was a resounding acknowledgment of the talent and determination that define the sporting spirit of the region. Applauding the achievements of young cricketers, the chief minister remarked, “This night is not just about trophies. It is about grit, passion, and the immense potential that resides in our youth.”

He lauded the remarkable victories of Sikkim over Rajasthan and Meghalaya’s triumph against Mumbai, calling them “proof of what the Northeast can accomplish when given the right platform.”

Tracing the evolution of NECDC, which was formed in 2016, CM Tamang emphasised its pivotal role in securing full membership for six North Eastern states in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2018. This, he said, opened doors for national-level recognition and participation—turning dreams into achievable goals for budding cricketers in the region.

Sharing his personal journey, the chief minister spoke with emotion about his tenure as the President of the Sikkim Cricket Association. “Back then, we had no backing, no infrastructure—only determination. Gaining BCCI affiliation was a major milestone that validated our efforts,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

Looking to the future, the Sikkim CM reiterated his government's unwavering focus on sports development. “We are committed to building better infrastructure, expanding training opportunities, and ensuring that no young talent is overlooked. We will continue working closely with NECDC and other partners to make Sikkim a sports powerhouse,” he said.

He extended a warm welcome to all athletes, officials, and attendees visiting Sikkim for the event, urging continued collaboration and support for youth across the region. “Let us stay united in purpose and passion—for our children, for our states, and for the future of Indian sports,” he said.