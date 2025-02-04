Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang has categorically dismissed discussions regarding the merger of Darjeeling with Sikkim, calling it a "non-issue" and reaffirming that Article 371F of the Indian Constitution guarantees Sikkim’s distinct status.

Speaking at the 13th Foundation Day celebrations of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in Pacheykhani, CM Tamang urged people not to be misled by unfounded narratives. He highlighted that certain groups are attempting to create confusion over the matter. "Some individuals are instigating this issue unnecessarily. Sikkim’s special status is protected under the Constitution, and no such merger can take place," Tamang asserted. He also welcomed discussions on the subject but cautioned against misleading the public.

In addition to addressing the merger issue, CM Tamang underscored his government’s commitment to securing tribal status for 12 unrecognized communities in Sikkim. A high-level committee has been formed to facilitate this process, and a crucial meeting with representatives from these communities is scheduled for February 10 at Old Sikkim House in Delhi.

Taking aim at the opposition, Tamang accused them of deliberately hindering the recognition process for political motives. "The opposition does not want the 12 communities to attain tribal status, but we are determined to make it happen," he declared. He reaffirmed that granting tribal recognition remains a key priority for his administration. "Sikkim will be a tribal state, but certain individuals are opposing this because they do not want the left-out communities to receive their rightful status," he added.