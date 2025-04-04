Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has accepted the role of Chief Patron of the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS), marking a new chapter for the sport in the Himalayan state.

The announcement was made following a meeting between the Chief Minister and members of the BAS, led by its President, Jacob Khaling.

Expressing his gratitude, Khaling stated that the association was "honoured and humbled" by the Chief Minister's decision to lend his support to the sport. “His encouragement inspires us to dream bigger and work harder for the future of badminton in Sikkim,” Khaling said.

As a direct outcome of the meeting, the BAS has unveiled a series of high-profile events that will put Sikkim on the national badminton map. Chief among these is the launch of the All India Chief Minister Badminton Open Championship, which will be held for the first time this year. The prestigious tournament is expected to attract top players from across the country.

Additionally, the state will host the 2nd Sikkim Badminton Premier League and the National Open Championship, positioning Sikkim as a serious contender in India’s badminton circuit. These tournaments aim to not only showcase talent but also foster sporting culture among the youth.

To ensure grassroots development, the BAS has also announced plans for inter-school badminton championships, both for individual and team events. These competitions will span the entire state, offering young students a platform to nurture their skills and aspire for professional sports careers.

In a major financial boost, the Chief Minister has facilitated annual sponsorship of Rs 1 crore from the industrial and corporate sectors, in addition to Rs 10 lakh in direct government support. This funding will play a critical role in improving infrastructure, organizing tournaments, and providing technical training for budding athletes.