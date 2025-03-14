Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Political Secretary, Jacob Khaling, on March 14, conducted an inspection of key infrastructure projects in Chumbung.

Accompanied by the Block Development Officer (BDO), engineers, Panchayat members, and contractors, he assessed the progress and quality of four major development initiatives aimed at strengthening public services in the region.

Key projects inspected



BDO office building and sports complex: The upcoming BDO office will provide modern administrative facilities, ensuring effective governance at the grassroots level. The sports complex is designed to promote youth engagement in sports and fitness, offering a dedicated recreational space.



Industrial Training Institute (ITI) center: The ITI center will offer vocational training programs, equipping youth with industry-relevant skills. This initiative aligns with the SKM government’s vision of youth empowerment through skill development and job-oriented education.



Primary Health Sub-Center (PHSC): The PHSC will enhance rural healthcare services, providing essential medical facilities closer to the local population. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to improving healthcare access in remote areas.



Community hall: It is being developed as a hub for social gatherings, cultural programs, and public meetings. It will foster greater community engagement by serving as an inclusive space for various events.

Commitment to timely completion

The projects are being developed under the SKM government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and improving public services in Chumbung.

During the inspection, Jacob Khaling expressed satisfaction with the progress and commended the engineers, contractors, and officials for their efforts. He urged them to ensure timely completion of the projects while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency.