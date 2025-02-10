The Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC) lauded the state police for their prompt and decisive action in the ongoing investigation into the case involving Samson Tamang.

In a statement issued on Friday, the SPCC appreciated the police department’s proactive measures, including the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW), the formation of dedicated search teams, and coordinated raids across multiple locations to apprehend the accused.

Recognising Sikkim Police’s reputation for efficiently solving complex cases, the SPCC expressed full confidence in their ability to ensure justice for the people of Sikkim and Darjeeling. The deployment of both technical and human intelligence, the party noted, underscores the professionalism and dedication of law enforcement agencies in safeguarding public security.

The SPCC also urged residents of Sikkim and Darjeeling to cooperate with the police by providing any relevant information regarding Tamang’s whereabouts.

"Public support is crucial in ensuring that justice is served swiftly," the statement read.

Reaffirming its commitment to law and order, the SPCC extended its full support to the police department and emphasized the need for collective efforts in maintaining justice and security in the state.