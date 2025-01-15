All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary, Christopher Tilak, during his second visit to Sikkim, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly promoting a controversial narrative of merging the state with Darjeeling.

Tilak expressed concerns that this push for a merger would undermine the state's unique constitutional protections under Article 371F, which guarantees special provisions for Sikkim.

Speaking at a press conference, Tilak said, "The BJP government is diverting attention from the real development issues of Sikkim by focusing on a merger with Darjeeling. This poses a serious threat to Article 371F, which safeguards the interests of the people of Sikkim."

He warned that such a merger would result in the population of Sikkim becoming a minority compared to Darjeeling, a proposal allegedly backed by the Gorkha Rashtriya Party. Tilak accused the BJP of exploiting regional sentiments, leading to confusion and unrest in both regions.

Tilak further highlighted the lack of focus on key development areas such as job creation, economic growth, and infrastructure in Sikkim, which are critical for the state's future.

He emphasised that Congress would continue to campaign for the state’s progress and educate the youth and women about the risks posed by such political moves.