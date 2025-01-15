President of the Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr. Thapa, ridiculed the 'unification of Sikkim and Darjeeling,' terming it a 'baseless and ridiculous issue.'

In an official press release, the BJP state president said, "As stated multiple times by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim since the beginning and once again till it needs to be reiterated again and again that this is a baseless and ridiculous issue - unification of Sikkim & Darjeeling, one which is impossible and shouldn’t even be given the weightage to discussed on any forum."

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Thapa stated that the baseless discussion around Sikkim and Darjeeling merger needs to be abolished once and for all, further adding that the necessity to acknowledge that it's not a feasible or possible concept. "Sikkim has its unique special status under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution, which grants it a distinct set of provisions and protections. This special status is a result of Sikkim's historical and cultural context, and it's what sets it apart from other states in India," he said.

The BJP state president informed that Sikkim's special status under Article 371F is a significant factor that makes unification with Darjeeling impossible. "This article provides Sikkim with a unique set of protections and provisions that are not available to other states in India. It's what allows Sikkim to maintain its distinct cultural and linguistic identity, and it's what sets it apart from other states in the region," he added.

Thapa reiterated the need to focus on the development of Sikkim, instead of engaging in debates about unification citing that the state has a lot of potential for growth and development. He pushed for prioritising economic development, infrastructure growth, and social welfare. "By working together to develop Sikkim, we can create a brighter future for its people and ensure that the state continues to thrive and prosper," Thapa said.

He stated that "it is time to move on from this debate and focus on the development of Sikkim."