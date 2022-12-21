The Chief Minister and President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended the 14th edition of Rolu Puja in South Sikkim.

Accompanied by cabinet colleagues and party supporters, the Rolu gathering holds a special event for the concerned party.

On December 21, 2009, after a Rolu gathering, the current Chief Minister and then-legislator of SKM, Golay declared himself as a dissent MLA of the party, thereby strongly condemning failures of the then-ruling party – Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to deliver promises, alleged corruption and nepotism. Since then, SKM has been considering this day as ‘Kranti Day’.

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Prior to the meeting, the CM offered his prayers at Rolu temple. During this event, leaders from the opposition SDF party officially joined the SKM party, who were heartily welcomed by the CM, with party mufflers and party logo frames.

Meanwhile, the leaders who joined the SKM party include – former legislators of Shyam Pradhan, Tenzi Sherpa and SDF Spokesperson Avinash Yakha and many other karyakartas from various political parties joined SKM today.

Furthermore, the CM has also unveiled the party’s new calendar, wall clock for the year 2023, Diary, and achievement book.

CM and President SKM party PS Tamang during his speech announced the new " Un-developed village development board" which will look after the development works in villages, also said soon to constitute a Drivers' Welfare Board with Chairmans and Vice Chairmans as their heads and two years service term for State Bank of Sikkim employees at present 58 years is retirement age now it will be 60 years.