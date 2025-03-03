Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader and former MLA Dr. Mechung Bhutia resigned from the party on March 3, just a day before its foundation day.

In a letter addressed to the SDF president, Bhutia, a 2024 election candidate for the Rumtek Martam constituency, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to have worked under the party's leadership and within the organisation.

However, he stated that the time had come for him to make a personal decision, marking the end of his association with the party.

"Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation from my post and primary membership of the party, effective immediately, 03-03-2025," he wrote in his resignation letter.

The timing of his resignation, on the eve of the SDF’s foundation day, has raised eyebrows, leaving many to speculate about the reasons behind his departure.

Details regarding his future political plans or affiliations remain unclear, but this move has added a new twist to the political landscape ahead of the 2024 elections in Sikkim.