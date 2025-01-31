Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Raj Kumari Thapa, on January 30, attended the closing ceremony of the month-long Free Winter Coaching programme, organised by the dedicated youth of Pathing under the 15-Rangang Yangang Constituency.

She highlighted the importance of such community-driven initiatives, noting how they play a crucial role in shaping the future of young minds.

She was accompanied with RK Basnet, VP Incharge, and Panchayats, who all played key roles in supporting the initiative.

The programme, spearheaded by local youth, aimed to provide academic support and mentorship to students during their winter break. By keeping students engaged in their studies, the initiative focused on helping them excel in their academic pursuits while fostering a culture of learning within the community.

During her address, Thapa lauded the efforts of the organizers for their commitment to empowering students through education.

The Deputy Speaker also encouraged more youth to actively participate in social development, stressing that community-driven efforts are essential for creating a brighter future for all.

Thapa extended her full support to the organising members for their dedication to this noble cause and assured her continued assistance for similar initiatives in the future.