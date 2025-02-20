A 75-year-old man was found dead in an apparent suicide in Gupti, Turuk, under Namchi district, Sikkim. The deceased, identified as Ram Prasad Rai, son of the late Sakha Dhan Rai, was discovered hanging inside his residence at approximately 8:30 am on Tuesday, February 19.

The incident came to light after Nar Bahadur Rai, a resident of Melli Bazar, filed a formal complaint with Melli Police Station at around 11:00 AM. Based on the report, Melli PS registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case, numbered 03/2025, under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Following the registration of the case, an investigative team inspected the scene, located about 26 kilometers north of the police station. Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased hanging with a Khada (ceremonial scarf) tied to a rod inside the room. Photographic evidence was collected, and a rough sketch of the scene was drawn.

Subsequently, a magisterial inquest was conducted by BDO Sumbuk, Shri L.B. Pradhan, in accordance with Notification No. 15/Home 2024, dated March 2, 2024, in the presence of witnesses. No indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances were detected during the inquiry.

After completing all necessary legal formalities at the scene, the body was transferred to District Hospital, Namchi, for a post-mortem examination. The case remains under investigation.