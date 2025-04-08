A group of tourists sustained minor injuries when a tree fell onto their vehicle along National Highway 10 (NH 10) near Chitre in Kalimpong district at approximately 1:30 pm today, April 8. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic for nearly 50 minutes on this crucial route that connects Sikkim with the plains of West Bengal.



The affected vehicle, carrying tourists from West Bengal, was traveling from Gangtok to Siliguri after visiting Pelling in West Sikkim. According to local sources and eyewitnesses, the tree appeared to have been weakened at its base, likely due to a recent forest fire in the vicinity. Without warning, the dried-out tree collapsed onto the road, directly striking the tourist vehicle.



Nearby residents and travelers immediately responded, helping the injured passengers and assisting in clearing the obstruction to restore traffic flow. Authorities have confirmed that all injured individuals are in stable condition and only sustained minor injuries.