An FIR has been registered at Sadar Police Station against Ganesh Rai, President of the Citizen Action Party, and others for allegedly trespassing into an under-construction commercial site at New Market, Gangtok, and issuing threats to halt construction activities.



According to police, the FIR (Sadar PS Case No. 53/2025) was lodged on April 7, 2025, by Krishna Ghimerey, 40, a resident of Lower Pamphok, Namthang, currently residing near Hotel Lemon Tree, Sichey, Gangtok. In his complaint, Ghimerey alleged that around 2:00 PM on April 7, Ganesh Rai and his party members illegally entered the premises of Star Mall, which is under construction, and claimed that the structure was being built illegally.



The complainant further stated that the group threatened dire consequences if the construction work was not stopped immediately, prompting him to file a formal police complaint.



The case has been registered under Sections 329(3), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. One person has been detained under Section 170 of BNSS, 2023, and two vehicles were also challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.