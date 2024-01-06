Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 6 delivered an impactful speech at the Credit Outreach Programme in Gangtok touching upon various crucial aspects that resonate with the economic sitaution of Sikkim.

Expressing condolences for those who lost their lives and properties in the glacial lake overflow flooding last October, Sitharaman began her speech by acknowledging the resilience of the Sikkimese people. She shared her hope for a swift recovery for those affected and the restoration of businesses impacted by the calamity.

This visit marked Sitharaman's second trip to the state within a year. Reflecting on her previous visit in February 2023, she lauded the impressive growth witnessed in terms of financial inclusivity. The number of accounts, indicating beneficiaries, had surged from 1,700 to 3,820, with the total amount dispersed escalating from 107 crores to an encouraging 402 crores.

Sitharaman took a moment to commend the historic presence of banks in Sikkim citing data shared by Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. With 32 bank branches and 36 ATMs per lakh population, Sikkim outshines the national average of 14 bank branches. This high density of banks, particularly in Gangtok with 43 branches and 58 ATMs per lakh population showcases a strong financial infrastructure.

Speaking on the role of banks beyond traditional services, Sitharaman emphasized the need for women and the youth to leverage banking facilities. She detailed three government schemes, PM Mudra, Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana and Stand-Up India, as avenues for collateral-free loans with the unique assurance that the Prime Minister himself acts as the guarantor.

The Finance Minister underlined the importance of supporting local businesses, especially under the Startup and Stand-Up India initiatives. She urged the state government to raise awareness about government schemes with a special emphasis on SHGs, promoting local artwork and crafts.

Providing a deep dive into the financial aid distribution, Sitharaman shared statistics on the increased beneficiaries and the substantial rise in the amount dispersed. She highlighted the success of various government schemes in Sikkim and expressed satisfaction in witnessing the tangible impact on the ground.

Sitharaman turned her attention to the guarantees provided by the central government, known as "Modi's Guarantees." These encompassed financial inclusion (Jan Dhan), collateral-free loans (PM Mudra), entrepreneurship support (Stand-Up India) and several other schemes.

The Finance Minister assured continued support from the central government and financial institutions in the post-flood recovery efforts. She concluded with confidence in Sikkim's ability to bounce back affirming that the Indian banking system and refinancing institutions would play a pivotal role in rebuilding the state's economic strength.