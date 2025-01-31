Five passengers were left injured after a vehicle collided with a truck on Gangtok highway, in Sikkim.

The collision occurred between a Sikkim Milk Union truck and an Eco Van at Ranipool, below Mayfair area.

The truck was traveling to Siliguri, while the Eco Van was headed towards Gangtok.

According to police reports, 5 passengers from the Eco Van and the truck driver sustained injuries.

One person is in a critical condition. All injured individuals were rushed to Manipal Hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.