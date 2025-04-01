Sikkim's Tashi Choling Dharma Centre has officially announced the Kudung Mechod (funeral) ceremony for His Eminence, the Late Kyabje Soktse Rinpoche, Kunzang Tenzin Gyaltsen.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 18, at the Tashi Choling Dharma Centre in Khecheopalri, West Sikkim.

His Eminence Kyabje Soktse Rinpoche, a revered Tibetan Buddhist master, attained Parinirvana at the age of 96 on October 24, 2023, in Delhi. Following his passing, he remained in Thukdam, a profound meditative state, for seven days.

His sacred Kudung (body) was later transported to Khecheopalri, West Sikkim, where it has been enshrined at the Tashi Choling Dharma Centre since November 11, 2023, for public darshan and prayer offerings.

In accordance with the wishes of the Late Kyabje Rinpoche, the Tashi Choling Dharma Centre has conducted Riwo Sangchod Thungyur and Yikgya Thungyur prayer recitations at the sacred Khecheopalri Holy Lake, dedicating these offerings to world peace. The upcoming Kudung Mechod ceremony is expected to be attended by devotees, disciples, and well-wishers from across the region and beyond.

Born in 1928, Kyabje Soktse Rinpoche was recognized as a major lineage holder in both the Drukpa Kagyü and Dudjom Tersar traditions. As one of the oldest living disciples of Kyabje Dudjom Rinpoche, his life was dedicated to spiritual practice, spending nearly half of his lifetime in strict meditation retreats.

Soktse Rinpoche was identified as the sixth incarnation in a lineage tracing back to Rechungpa, a key disciple of the great Tibetan yogi Milarepa. His recognition as a tulku (reincarnated lama) was affirmed through predictions and signs recorded by prominent Buddhist masters, including the abbot of Mindroling Monastery, Dordzin Gaje Rinpoche, and the eighth Drukpa Yongdzin Rinpoche, Tokden Paksam Gyatso.

Throughout his lifetime, Soktse Rinpoche received teachings from some of the most revered Buddhist figures. His primary root gurus included Dudjom Rinpoche, Karak Yongzin Rinpoche, and Bomta Khenpo (Polu Khenpo Dorje). His studies under these masters, especially a 17-year period of receiving Dzogchen teachings from Bomta Khenpo, solidified his reputation as a spiritual guide and teacher.

Rinpoche’s dedication to the path of meditation was evident through his participation in multiple three-year retreats. His expertise in Dzogchen, the highest teachings in the Nyingma tradition, and his role as a holder of the Medicine Buddha lineage, made him widely respected for his healing abilities. His blessing medicines were highly valued by those seeking spiritual and physical well-being.

Soktse Rinpoche established Tashi Chöling, a nunnery in Hanle, Ladakh, and a retreat center at Kechuperi in West Sikkim. His presence in these areas was said to bring peace and harmony, further strengthening his spiritual legacy. Though he was often immersed in retreat, he made occasional visits abroad to share teachings. Notably, he traveled to the United States in 1991 and 1999 at the request of Chhoje Rinpoche to guide students in extended retreats. He returned once more in 2017 to bestow additional Dzogchen teachings.