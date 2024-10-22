The Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI) in Gangtok, operating under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has achieved notable milestones during the first 100 days of the current government. These achievements reflect RARI’s steadfast commitment to enhancing healthcare through Ayurveda and supporting the larger Ayush ecosystem.

One of RARI's flagship initiatives, the Geriatric Care Program, saw remarkable success by surpassing its target of treating 500 elderly patients. By treating 539 individuals through its specialized outpatient department (OPD), RARI provided personalized consultations, therapies, and lifestyle recommendations based on Ayurveda’s holistic approach. This program has made a substantial impact on improving the health and well-being of senior citizens by addressing age-related ailments and promoting a better quality of life.

RARI's focus on reaching underserved communities was another standout achievement. Under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Health Care Research Program (THCRP), the institute conducted 116 outreach tours, treating 1,730 patients and surveying 458 households. Through these initiatives, 1,944 laboratory investigations were conducted to detect and address lifestyle disorders. The program played a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare, especially in marginalized and rural areas, offering Ayurvedic treatment and raising awareness about the importance of healthy living.

RARI's research collaboration with the SRC-GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment marked a significant step toward promoting sustainable agriculture practices in the Himalayan region. This collaboration focuses on developing agro-techniques for high-value medicinal plants, which will benefit local farmers in Sikkim by encouraging the cultivation of these plants. The project underscores the institute’s dedication to combining Ayurveda’s traditional knowledge with modern scientific research to support sustainable livelihoods in the region.

In addition to this, RARI completed a Medico-Ethno Botanical Survey in West Bengal, adding to its extensive research portfolio, which now includes 10 ongoing projects. The institute has also contributed significantly to scientific literature by publishing research articles in reputed national and international journals. This commitment to research and innovation helps reinforce Ayurveda’s relevance in contemporary healthcare and positions RARI as a leader in the Ayush ecosystem.

A key aspect of RARI’s operations is its proactive approach to patient safety through its Pharmacovigilance Center, which monitors adverse reactions to Ayurvedic medicines. In the first 100 days, 11 adverse reactions were reported and investigated, ensuring that patients receive safe and effective treatments. This initiative underscores RARI’s focus on maintaining high safety standards in Ayurveda, building public trust, and ensuring quality care.

RARI's pursuit of excellence was further recognized when it achieved National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accreditation, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards in healthcare delivery. The institute has also expanded its services by upgrading its laboratory facilities and opening three additional sub-centers to provide broader access to Ayurvedic treatments across the region.

Beyond healthcare services, RARI has actively participated in national campaigns aimed at promoting public health and nutrition. As part of Swachhata Pakhwada and Rashtriya Poshan Maah, RARI organized health camps, awareness lectures, and distributed millet-based cookies to encourage healthier eating habits. These initiatives reached hundreds of beneficiaries across Sikkim, demonstrating RARI’s commitment to public health and community welfare.

RARI’s Survey of Medicinal Plants Unit (SMPU) conducted a comprehensive 30-day survey across Sikkim, Meghalaya, and West Bengal, documenting local medicinal plants. With five ongoing projects under the SMPU, the institute is planning to upgrade its operations to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) standards. This effort will enhance research and documentation of medicinal plants, further contributing to the conservation and sustainable use of valuable natural resources.

RARI is preparing for its 9th Ayurveda Day Celebration, scheduled for October 29, 2024, with the theme "Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health." The event will feature seminars, webinars, public lectures, and school competitions, aiming to raise awareness about the potential of Ayurveda to contribute to global health. Additionally, RARI, in collaboration with the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) and SFE-India, will host an international conference in November 2024 on “Bioeconomy from Bioresources,” which will promote traditional resources of the Northeast to foster a developed India.

The Ministry of Ayush has also been active on the global stage, achieving several significant milestones over the past 100 days. On July 31, 2024, the Ministry signed a donor agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. This agreement marks a step toward integrating Ayush systems into the global healthcare framework, emphasizing the provision of evidence-based traditional medicine to the world.

Another noteworthy accomplishment was the signing of an MoU with Vietnam on medicinal plants, witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart. The MoU paves the way for collaboration between Vietnam's Traditional Medicine Administration and India’s National Medicinal Plants Board, promoting the exchange of knowledge, resources, and research.

Furthering its international outreach, the Ministry of Ayush signed a landmark MoU with Malaysia on Ayurveda, which aims to promote research and create Ayurvedic treatment protocols in Malaysia. As a result of this partnership, an Ayurveda Chair was established at the Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).

The “One Herb, One Standard” initiative, launched on August 6, 2024, seeks to standardize herbal medications across India, ensuring their quality, safety, and efficacy. This initiative aligns with global health standards and aims to enhance the confidence in Ayurvedic medicines globally.

The Ministry of Ayush has made strides in expanding access to Ayurvedic healthcare through the launch of special medical stores at the tehsil level, announced by Shri Prataprao Jadhav on August 26, 2024. These stores aim to improve public healthcare by providing access to Ayush medicines in both rural and urban areas.

As part of its massive outreach, the Ministry exceeded its goal of organizing 10,000 Ayush camps for the elderly by holding 14,692 camps nationwide. These camps offered free consultations, therapies, and holistic healthcare advice, benefiting the geriatric population across the country.

Additionally, the Ministry completed the NABH evaluation of 1,489 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush) centers, with 1,005 of them certified for Ayush Entry Level Certification (AELC), ensuring quality healthcare services under the National Ayush Mission.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is focusing on developing infrastructure for Ayurvedic research and education. The Phase II of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi is set to include a 194-bed hospital and an Ayurvedic Sports Medicine Complex. Similarly, the construction of the National Institute of Ayurveda in Panchkula, Haryana will create a top-tier research and teaching facility with a 250-bed hospital.

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