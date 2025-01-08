The Urban Development Department, Government of Sikkim, has issued a fresh set of rules for the operation of restaurants, pubs, and discotheques across the state.

The notification, issued on Wednesday, is in line with recent announcements by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, aiming to regulate nightlife and ensure public safety.

Under the new guidelines, all such establishments must close by 11 PM. Furthermore, the entry of individuals below the age of 21 and students in uniform is strictly prohibited. The move seeks to curb underage drinking and maintain compliance with the state's Excise laws.



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The notification emphasized that no restaurant or bar is permitted to serve liquor or alcoholic beverages to individuals under 21 years or students in uniform. Establishments found violating these directives will face stringent consequences.

“Violation of these rules may result in the suspension of trade licences and a penalty of ₹50,000. In severe cases, trade licences could be revoked entirely under Section 13 of the Sikkim Trade Licence and Miscellaneous Rules, 2011,” the notification stated.

The state government’s decision has garnered mixed reactions from the public. While some residents and parents have lauded the initiative as a necessary step to protect youth, others in the hospitality sector expressed concerns about the impact on business operations.