The Transport Department of Sikkim has launched the “SARATHI of the Month” initiative for January 2025 to encourage the use of the Sikkim Cab app.

This program aims to enhance transportation services by promoting online taxi bookings, including a special “Sharing Basis” ride option between Gangtok and key locations such as Siliguri, Bagdogra, and New Jalpaiguri (NJP), along with reserved bookings for passengers.

Under this initiative, drivers who complete the highest number of rides through the app each month will be recognized and rewarded.



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For January 2025, Rinzing Sherpa has been selected as the “SARATHI of the Month.” He will be honored at the SARATHI SAMMAN DIWAS event, scheduled for July 27, 2025, where the Chief Minister of Sikkim will present the award.

The “SARATHI of the Month” program is designed to encourage greater participation from drivers, contributing to the overall improvement of transportation services in the state.