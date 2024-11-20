Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur has pledged a donation of Rs 5 lakh to support the development of football in the state, according to an official release.

During a visit by Sikkim Football Association (SFA) President Menla Ethenpa and Vice President Arjun Roka to the Raj Bhavan, the Sikkim Governor announced the donation.

The visit was aimed at inviting the Governor to attend the finals of the ongoing 40th All India Governor's Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024, being held at Paljor Stadium.

The governor accepted the invitation and also extended a financial contribution of Rs 5 lakh as a gesture of support to the field of sports and the ongoing tournament, the release issued by Raj Bhavan said.

Further, the governor expressed his enthusiasm for the event and also encouraged the promotion of sports in Sikkim.

The SFA president expressed his gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support.