Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur participated in the state-level celebration of International Women’s Day in the state, where he hailed the role of women in shaping society, highlighting their contributions across various fields, from education and politics to sports and business.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was also present, along with other dignitaries.

The Governor paid tribute to historical icons and several other women leaders from different regions, acknowledging their relentless efforts in the fight for education, independence and gender equality.

Governor Mathur spoke at length about the historical struggles faced by women in their pursuit of education and empowerment. He recalled the contributions of Helen Lepcha, Kanaklata Barua, Rani Gaidinliu and Bhogeswari Phukanani whose courage and determination played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

The Governor also shared an inspiring story from Rajasthan about a woman named Hari Rani, who displayed immense dedication and sacrifice during a time of war. He stressed that such examples prove the unwavering spirit of Indian women and their role in shaping the country’s destiny.

Highlighting the rapid transformation of women’s roles in the past decade, Governor Mathur said that women have excelled in various fields, including defense, aviation, business, technology, and sports. He mentioned that today’s women are not only homemakers but also leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.

“In the present day, women are piloting fighter jets, leading businesses, excelling in sports, and making a mark in international forums. Women have also proven their capabilities in agriculture, technology, and governance,” he said.

The Governor acknowledged notable women from Sikkim, such as Manita Pradhan, India’s first female national football referee and Rashmi Chhetri, who have brought pride to the state with their achievements. He also recognized the contributions of women in the field of music, education, and entrepreneurship, which have significantly impacted Sikkim’s progress.

During his speech, Governor Mathur praised the central and state governments for implementing various initiatives aimed at empowering women. He highlighted key schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Mahila Shakti Kendra, Ujjwala Yojana, and PM Dhan Jan Yojana, which have significantly improved the lives of women across the country.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing transformative changes in women’s empowerment, citing historic legislative decisions such as the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill as landmark reforms ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women.

Sikkim, according to the Governor, has been at the forefront of gender equality and women's empowerment. He noted that the state has achieved remarkable progress in ensuring women's participation in governance, with 50% of seats in Panchayat elections being reserved for women. He also observed that the crime rate against women in Sikkim remains significantly low, reflecting the state’s commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for women.

Governor Mathur stated the importance of financial independence for women, stating that self-reliance is the key to true empowerment. He acknowledged the efforts of women entrepreneurs in Sikkim who have built successful businesses and contributed to the local economy.

He cited examples of women like Rinzing Choden Bhutia and Meena Rai, who have excelled in the beauty and business industries, creating employment opportunities for other women while making a name for themselves at the national and international levels. He encouraged young women to take inspiration from such role models and step forward with confidence in their respective fields.

Governor Mathur said that the progress of a society is directly linked to the progress of its women. He urged citizens to work towards gender equality by ensuring that women receive the respect, opportunities, and resources they deserve.

“Women are the foundation of society. Only when women are empowered can society truly progress. Let us all pledge to support and uplift the women around us, ensuring a future where they can thrive in every sphere of life,” he said.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures such as the Chairperson of the Bidhan Sabha, Rajkumari Thapa, and other key officials who came together to honor the achievements and struggles of women throughout history.