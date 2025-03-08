Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, extended greetings to women across the state and beyond.

In his message, he emphasised the crucial role of women in shaping society and acknowledged their contributions across various fields.

Governor Mathur highlighted that women have always been at the center of human civilization, playing a vital role in the progress of nations. He said that their compassion, dedication, and strength have continuously driven positive change in society.

"Women have been the cornerstone of human civilization since time immemorial. Their compassion, dedication, and strength have always served as the driving force behind the progress of societies and the world order we see today," he stated.

The Governor particularly praised the women of Sikkim for their remarkable achievements in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and other fields. He noted that their hard work and determination have contributed significantly to the development of the state. "The women of Sikkim, through the years, have made remarkable strides across various fields, including education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship," he said.

Stressing the importance of empowering women, the Governor urged society to continue creating opportunities that enable women to thrive. He emphasised the need to provide equal rights, education, and platforms for women to make their voices heard. "As we celebrate their achievements, it is crucial that we continue to foster an environment that empowers women, providing equal opportunities and a platform for their voices to be heard," he remarked.

Governor Mathur also extended his warm greetings to all maternal figures, recognizing the pivotal roles played by mothers, sisters, daughters, guardians, and women in nurturing roles. He acknowledged their dedication in shaping the lives of individuals and guiding them through different stages of life.

"On this important day, I extend my heartfelt greetings, warm wishes, and deep respect to all the maternal figures—mothers, sisters, daughters, guardians, and those in nurturing roles. Their significant contributions are instrumental in guiding each individual through life's journey, from infancy onward," he said.

As International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide, the Governor’s message serves as a reminder of the need to recognize, respect, and uplift women in all walks of life. He concluded his message with a heartfelt wish: "A very Happy Women’s Day to all!"