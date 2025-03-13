Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur completed a one-day tour of Pakyong district, marking the opening of a new Integrated Multipurpose Hall built in partnership with the Airport Authority of India.

During his visit, Governor Mathur served as chief guest at the Alchem-Accessible Award Ceremony 'Agaaz Plus' held in the newly inaugurated facility. The event highlighted ongoing efforts by the Accessible Sanitation Club and Alchem Foundation to improve cleanliness standards in government schools throughout Sikkim.

The organisations have focused on constructing changing rooms, improving access to clean drinking water, and enhancing sanitation facilities—all aimed at reducing student dropout rates.

Governor Mathur praised these sanitation initiatives, particularly commending the establishment of girls' changing rooms in schools. He connected these local efforts to the broader Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that cleanliness has evolved into a widespread movement with particular benefits for women.

The Governor also highlighted Sikkim's environmental leadership through programs like Plastic-Free Sikkim, 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati', and 'Mero Bot Mero Bot'.

Later in the day, Mathur attended the 8th National Seminar on Yoga and Naturopathy in Rongli, organised by the Holistic and Research Center. In his address, he emphasised yoga's role in maintaining physical and mental health, while describing how naturopathy strengthens connections with the natural world.

"With the tireless efforts of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, yoga has been embraced worldwide. This is a matter of great achievement and pride for our country," Mathur stated.

The Governor recognized Dr. Arun Pradhan, Chief Director of the Holistic and Research Center, for bringing yoga and naturopathy awareness to rural communities.

Mathur concluded by identifying Sikkim as an ideal location for wellness tourism, citing its biodiversity and medicinal plant resources. He suggested that establishing wellness centres in villages could support self-sufficient communities while positioning Sikkim as a leading health tourism destination.