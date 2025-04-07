Gitang Karmatar Gram Panchayat has successfully completed the installation of a WiFi network system, bringing uninterrupted internet access to the region.

This milestone has been achieved under the visionary leadership and consistent support of the Manebung Dentam constituency.

The initiative marks a turning point for the rural panchayat, aiming to bridge the digital divide and open up new avenues in communication, education, administration, and socio-economic development.



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With internet connectivity now in place, residents—particularly students and youth—will benefit from better access to online resources, government services, and digital learning platforms.

The people of Gitang Karmatar have extended their heartfelt gratitude to MLA Sudesh Kumar Subba for his unwavering dedication and proactive approach. His commitment to inclusive growth and grassroots development has played a central role in making this project a reality.

Community members have also acknowledged the efforts of local public representatives who worked hand-in-hand to ensure the successful implementation of the project.