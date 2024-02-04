In an address marking the 12th Foundation Day of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party, President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their support to the party. Reflecting on the journey from humble beginnings to a force of change, Tamang highlighted the challenges faced by the party and the resilience that led them to victory.

Tamang acknowledged the obstacles faced by the SKM Party stating the greed for money and development displayed by the previous government. Despite facing attacks and attempts to demotivate the party, Tamang declared, "They could not break the motivation of Krantikari Morcha; they could not break our courage."

The Chief Minister thanked the people of Sikkim for their trust and faith, attributing the state's progress to their collective efforts. Tamang reminisced about the party's formation in 2009, its growth from 1,000 to 50,000 members and the subsequent development initiatives undertaken.

"On May 27, 2019, the people of Sikkim chose a corruption-free government," Tamang said expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support that led to the formation of the SKM government. He reiterated his commitment to the people pledging never to break their trust and faith.

Addressing his role as Chief Minister, Tamang said, "I never feel that I am a Chief Minister; I feel that I am a krantikari, a yoddha. I have to work for the people and the betterment of the state." He affirmed his dedication to the state's development vowing to continue the journey as the same PS Golay born in a humble family.