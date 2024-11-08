The Government of Sikkim has announced that applications for the Chief Minister’s Education Assistance Scheme (CMEAS) are now open, with a submission deadline set for November 16, 2024.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to eligible students for the 2024-25 academic session, helping them pursue higher education without financial barriers.

To apply, students must submit their completed application forms along with necessary documents to the Office of the Public Relations Officer at the Chief Minister’s Office, Tashiling Secretariat, Gangtok.



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