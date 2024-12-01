The 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival commenced today at Kisama Heritage Village, Nagaland, with Sikkim participating as the Partner State. This year’s event holds special significance, celebrating the festival’s silver jubilee since its inception in 2000.

On November 29, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off a 144-member delegation from the state to Nagaland. The group, comprising government officials, journalists, social organization representatives, self-help groups (SHGs), bikers, and car rally participants, reflects the spirit of unity and shared cultural heritage.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tamang remarked, “This partnership highlights the shared cultural heritage and unity among states, especially as Sikkim marks 50 years of statehood.”

The delegation reached Nagaland on November 30 after an overnight halt in Guwahati and proceeded to Kohima. General Secretary of the Press Club of Sikkim, Dilliram Dulal, noted that the team would attend the festival at Kisama Heritage Village.

Nagaland Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam emphasized the Hornbill Festival’s evolution into an internationally recognized cultural brand. “This year’s festival is particularly significant as it marks the silver jubilee, drawing visitors from across the country and abroad,” he said.

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