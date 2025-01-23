Shuttlecocks fly as the 9th Jorethang Open Badminton Championship launched today at Praking Plaza's Indoor Badminton Hall. The four-day tournament, running from January 23-26, 2025, promises high-octane competition across multiple categories.

Local political heavyweights set the stage for the event. MLA Satish Chandra Rai, chief guest, symbolised the championship's community importance. Madan Cintury, championship's chief patron, welcomed Rai with traditional khada and floral gestures, highlighting local sporting culture.

Tournament Breakdown:

Boys' Singles: Battling it out in U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 brackets

Girls' Singles: Competing in U-13, U-15, U-17 categories

Doubles Divisions: Boys U-19, Men's, Women's, Mixed

Veteran Showdowns: Age groups 35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+

Organised by the Badminton Association of Jorethang, the championship celebrates sportsmanship, unity, and athletic excellence across generations. Players from diverse backgrounds are set to showcase their skills in what promises to be an electrifying tournament.