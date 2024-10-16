The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has officially formed a parliamentary board in preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in the 07 Soreng-Chakung and 11 Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituencies.

The decision was announced in an office order which was signed by Pawan Gurung, General Secretary of SKM.

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The Parliamentary Board, tasked with determining the party's candidates for the elections, is chaired by Kunga Nima Lepcha, Working President. Other members of the board include Ven. Sonam Lama, Chief Coordinator; Arun Kumar Upreti, Secretary General; Bhoj Raj Rai, Sr. Vice President; and Nar Bahadur Dahal (Chettri), Sr. Vice President.

Keeping up with the SKM's preparations, Dhiraj Subedi, the District Collector and District Election Officer of Soreng District imposed strict regulations to ensure public order during the election campaign.

These measures, enacted under Section 163 of the B.N.S.S, 2023, include prohibiting gatherings of five or more individuals without prior approval, banning the possession of arms, and restricting vehicle rallies to no more than ten vehicles.

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Furthermore, the use of loudspeakers and dissemination of provocative material via social media are strictly regulated to prevent any disturbance to public peace.

Subedi said that these regulations are essential to maintaining tranquility during the electoral process, highlighting the importance of a fair and peaceful election. Violations of these prohibitory orders will attract punitive measures as stipulated in relevant laws.