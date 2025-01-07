The Sikkim government unveiled the Chief Minister Charter School (CMCS) initiative, a transformative program aimed at revolutionising education across the state.

The initiative seeks dedicated individuals from government service, contractual, and ad-hoc staff to join a dynamic effort to create inclusive and inspiring learning environments for Sikkim’s children.

The CMCS programme promises participants the opportunity to work with a network of like-minded changemakers, all united by a vision to nurture every child's potential.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative offers robust professional development, including mindfulness sessions, creative writing workshops, and specialised training in art, music, sports, video production, and theater.

Interested individuals can apply by watching the recruitment video and completing the application form through the official portal.