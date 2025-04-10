Authorities in Uttarey have apprehended a 60-year-old man following allegations of repeated sexual assault against his 15-year-old niece. The case surfaced after the minor sought medical attention for severe abdominal pain, leading to the discovery of her pregnancy. She has since given birth to a baby girl.

The sequence of events unfolded on the evening of April 8th when the victim, a resident of Uttarey, was taken by her mother to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dentam. A urine pregnancy test conducted at the facility yielded a positive result. Deeply concerned by the minor's condition and the unanticipated pregnancy, the medical officer at Dentam PHC promptly alerted the local police.

Subsequent police inquiries revealed the distressing details of the alleged abuse. The young girl reported being repeatedly sexually assaulted, involving penetration, by her uncle, identified as Ganey Lall Limboo, son of the late San Bdr Limboo. The alleged incidents are stated to have occurred multiple times over an indeterminate period.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the 15-year-old gave birth to a baby girl while still receiving care at the Dentam PHC.

The Uttarey Police Station formally registered a First Information Report (FIR No: 04.2025) on April 9th in response to the allegations. The charges levied against the accused include serious offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 63 and 65, alongside Sections 5(j)(ii) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following the registration of the FIR, police swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the successful apprehension of the accused, Ganey Lall Limboo, from his residence in Barbotey, near Uttarey. He is currently in police custody.

Authorities have also conducted an initial medical examination of the young victim to gather essential forensic evidence. The minor has since been referred to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for necessary support and care.