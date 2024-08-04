The Sikkim police arrested a man in Gyalshing district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 69-year-old woman at her house.

The police received a written FIR from the victim's kin on August 2, around 4:50 pm. It stated that the accused, on July 30 visited the home of the victim at around 9.30 am and sexually assaulted her.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

During the course of investigation, the victim was forwarded to Dentam PHC for medical examination and her statement was recorded at Dentam PHC in the presence of her legal daughter.

The accused was medically examined and PO was preserved.

Requisition has been sent to Law Secretary through SP Gyalshing to depute forensic expert to examine the PO.

More details are awaited as investigation is underway.

Earlier last month, the police arrested a man on the charge of impregnating a mentally challenged woman in Sikkim's Gangtok district, an official said.

The accused, who is known to the woman, was arrested by Gangtok Sadar police after a complaint was lodged by her sister.

According to the FIR, the complainant discovered her sister's pregnancy after noticing the absence of menstrual periods for around three months. A subsequent test confirmed the pregnancy.