Manoj Biswakarma created the history by winning the first ever Gold Medal in 3000 mts. Run and Prava won Bronze Medal in Boxing in 5th Edition of Khelo India Youth Games at Bhopal.

A product of Bright Future Athletic Academy under the dedicated coach R. B. Subba, Manoj Biswakarma, resident of Dentam, West Sikkim won the first ever Gold Medal for Sikkim in 5th edition of Khelo India Youth National Games at Madhyapradesh’s Capital Bhopal.

Earlier, Manoj Biswakarma had won the Silver Medal in 3000 mts run in 2nd North East Olympic Games at Shillong, Meghlaya. He won the Gold Medal in 3000 mts run by completing the best ever timing of 8:36.21 minutes. Manoj Biswakarma is a regular athlete selected under Khelo India Centre of Excellence at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. His performance in last three years at National level is remarkable and won many medals for Sikkim State.

In Boxing, showing consistency performance in last couple of years at National level Boxing Championship, once again, prominent boxer of Sikkim, Prava Gajmer won the Bronze Medal for Sikkim in ongoing 5th Edtition of Khelo India Youth Games held at Bhopal. This is the first medal in Boxing for Sikkim in prestigious Khelo India Youth Games. She confirmed her bronze medal in quarter final bout, defeated UP Boxer in 5:0 points.

Earlier in the month of July, Prava had won Bronze Medal for Sikkim in 54 kg wt. cat. in Youth National Boxing Championship held on 5th to 11th July, 2022 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Sikkim State Gold Medal Winners for the year 2022, awarded by the HCM of Sikkim on the occasion of 15th August, 2022 at Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium, Namchi, Prava is showing consistent performances in her Boxing Career. This is the third medals for Prava in her professional Boxing Career at National level. She is now undergoing coaching at NBA Rohtak, Haryana since last many years. Earlier she is a product of Singtam Boxing Club under the dedicated coach Shri Pritam Shilal.

This time 8 boxers from Sikkim has been selected under Wildcard entry, namely; Prava Gajmer in 48 to 50 Kg. Wt. Cat. Pema Ongmu Bhutia in 75 kg, Durga Prasad Sharma in 48 kg, Adarsh Pradhan In 57 kg Prabin Kumar Chettri in 60 kg, Adrian Gurung in 63.5 kg, Samuel Gurung in 80 kg and Anne Lepcha in 57 kg.

In Yogasana, Susant Limboo, Anamit Lepcha and Ingwa Hagma Limboo were participated. In Weightlifting, Kshitiz Dhamala and Alain Gurung were represented the Sikkim. Similarly, Thinley Bhutia of Sikkim has represented in 100 mts. Run.

The 5th edition of Khelo Indian Youth Games is going on at Bhopal from 30th January to 11th February, 2023. Over 5,000 athletes, representing the 36 states and Union Territories of India in 11 venues spread across 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will compete for 1,936 medals - 573 gold, 580 silver and 783 bronze - in 27 sports at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023.

Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association wish to extends the heartiest congratulations to the medals winners, coaches Mrs. Sandhya Gurung, Mr. R. B. Subba, Mr. Sahil Limboo and all participants for displaying their best effort in the competition.