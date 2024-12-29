Sikkim's 05-Rinchenpong Constituency MLA, Erung Tenzing Lepcha extended gratitude to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for launching an initiative to appoint medical co-ordinators in every constituency.

The programme aims to assist patients and their families in navigating medical paperwork and processes, addressing challenges that often hinder access to timely healthcare.

In a statement, Lepcha lauded the visionary leadership of Prabhakar Golay, whose “Garib Jan Kalyan Prakosta” initiative has brought significant positive changes to the lives of Sikkimese people. The initiative reflects a deep commitment to uplifting underprivileged sections of society and enhancing public welfare.

Announcing the appointments for his constituency, Lepcha introduced Tashi Bhutia and Keshav Manger as the newly appointed Medical Co-ordinators for 05-Rinchenpong Constituency.

Their role will be pivotal in ensuring that residents receive prompt assistance and support for medical needs.

“I extend my warm congratulations to Mr. Bhutia and Mr. Manger. Their dedication and commitment will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact in serving the people of Rinchenpong,” Lepcha said.