In anticipation of the approaching of Western Disturbances from the Western Himalayan region and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal during 15-18th January 2024, rainfall/snowfall activities are very likely over the districts of Sikkim during 15-18th January 2024.

15th January 2024: Light rainfall/snowfall (at higher altitudes) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan and Soreng districts of Sikkim.

16th January 2024: (i) Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall (at higher altitudes) is very likely to occur at many places over the district of Mangan.

(ii) Light rainfall/snowfall (at higher altitudes) is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gangtok, Gyalshing and Soreng and at one or two places over Namchi and Pakyong districts.



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17th -18th January 2024: (i) Light to moderate rainfall/snowfall (at higher altitudes) very likely to occur at many places over the district of Mangan.

(ii) Light rainfall/snowfall (at higher altitudes) is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gangtok, Gyalshing and Soreng and at one or two places over the Namchi district.

(iii) Light rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Pakyong.

Possible Impacts:

(i) Blockage of road due to rainfall/snowfall.

(ii) Reduction in visibility.

(iii) Damage to Horticulture and standing crops.