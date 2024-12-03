Sikkim’s Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, graced the Hornbill Festival 2024 as a distinguished guest on its third day, held at Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland. The festival, a vibrant showcase of Northeast India’s diverse cultural heritage, featured performances by cultural troupes representing 18 indigenous tribes.

Minister Bhutia was accompanied by notable figures, including Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, Chairman of SIMFED, and Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of Peru to India. The event also saw the participation of Irena Pal, Project Manager of the Vienna Economic Forum, and Michael Pal, Director of the Cultural Forum at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi.

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, alongside Advisor K. Tokugha Sukhalu and Obed Quinker, Chairman of the Nagaland Honey Mission, hosted the festival. The Hornbill Festival continues to stand as an important platform to celebrate the cultural unity and diversity of the Northeastern region.

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