Sikkim's Arithang Constituency MLA Arun Upreti, visited the construction site of the road connecting Indira Bypass to Police Barrack in Gangtok.

The road is being built under the Smart City Gangtok project.

During his visit, Upreti held a detailed discussion with project officers and the contractor. He reviewed the progress of the work and checked whether it was on track for timely completion.

The MLA stressed that good quality roads are very important for public convenience and smooth connectivity.

Upreti also spoke about the need for strict quality control in construction and encouraged all those working on the project to maintain high standards so that the road can serve the people well for years to come. He expressed his appreciation for the hard work being done by engineers, laborers, and contractors.

The road project is expected to improve transportation in Gangtok, easing traffic flow and making commuting easier for residents and visitors. The Smart City Gangtok initiative aims to develop modern infrastructure to enhance urban living in the capital of Sikkim.