Sikkim's 'Friday Field/Farm Day - Mission Revival of Barren Land for Cultivation' initiative entered its 24th week, marking significant progress in transforming unproductive lands into fertile agricultural fields.

The mission, spearheaded by the Office of the Additional District Collector (Development) of Pakyong district, is paving the way for sustainable farming practices in the region.

Transformation of barren lands: Under the initiative, barren lands across all 28 Gram Panchayat Units (GPUs) have been readied for maize cultivation, heralding the beginning of the Kharif crop season. The mission's primary objective is to maximise land utilisation, ensuring that previously unused areas contribute to the district’s agricultural productivity.

Promoting sustainable agriculture: The programme has not only facilitated land preparation but has also provided farmers and agricultural workers with hands-on experience in cultivating various crops and vegetables. This initiative is fostering a culture of sustainable agriculture by promoting bio-dynamic farming techniques and environmentally friendly practices.

Recognition and encouragement: The mission has received commendation from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, whose recognition and words of encouragement have motivated Panchayats, government employees, and officials from various departments to work collectively towards the initiative’s success. His support has been instrumental in driving enthusiasm and commitment among all stakeholders involved.

Objectives and future goals: The mission aims to strengthen farming practices, increase agricultural output, and reinforce sustainable land use. With continued collaborative efforts, the initiative aspires to bring about a substantial transformation in the region’s agricultural landscape, ensuring food security and economic benefits for the farming community.