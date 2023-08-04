The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA, Bishnu Kumar Sharma has been sworn in as cabinet minister on August 4.

He was administered oath by the Governor of Sikkim Laxman Prasad Acharya in an event held at Ashivad Bhawan, Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, the SKM party's 18th Legislatures meeting was held at Mintokgang, Gangtok, chaired by Chief Minister cum Party President Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and decided to instate MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma to the Cabinet berth in the Government of Sikkim.



Also Read: Sikkim government urges citizens to hoist national flag in houses, offices from August 13-15

During the meeting, CM Prem Singh Tamang urged all legislators to dedicate maximum time to their respective constituencies and work for the welfare of their constituents. He emphasized organizing regular meetings at the ward level to promote government schemes and initiatives at the grassroots and provide assistance as per the constituents' requirements.

Various departmental heads of the government were also invited to the meeting, where proposed developmental programs and beneficiary schemes for the people of Sikkim were highlighted and discussed.