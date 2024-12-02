Sikkim MLA Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, along with Councilor Pema Lhamu Lamtha and officials from the Culture Department, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the historic Manilakhang Gumpa in Tathangchen, under the 23-Shyari Constituency.

The inspection aimed to assess the current condition of the centuries-old gumpa and identify areas requiring immediate restoration and maintenance.

The initiative reflects a commitment to safeguarding Sikkim’s rich cultural legacy while promoting tourism through well-preserved historical sites.

MLA Lamtha stated the importance of preserving such cultural landmarks, stating, “Manilakhang Gumpa is a testament to our state’s spiritual and cultural history. Its restoration is vital not only for our heritage but also to enhance tourism prospects in the region.”

Locals welcomed the initiative, acknowledging Lamtha’s proactive approach to addressing heritage conservation.