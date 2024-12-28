Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba actively participated in the inaugural day of the Study Visit of the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates in Mumbai.

The visit included two pivotal interaction sessions, addressing pressing issues in energy and urban infrastructure development.

The first session saw engagement with representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and senior officials from leading public sector enterprises, including ONGC, BPCL, and HPCL.

Discussions centred on the challenges and future strategies in the petroleum and natural gas sector, emphasizing energy security, sustainability, and technological innovation. Key topics included enhancing the nation’s energy independence and the environmental responsibilities of these enterprises.



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In the second session, the Committee interacted with representatives from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The focus was on urban infrastructure, particularly Mumbai’s metro rail projects. Discussions highlighted strategies for improving urban mobility, overcoming infrastructure challenges, and ensuring effective coordination among stakeholders.

Subba underlined the importance of collaboration between government bodies and public sector enterprises to achieve sustainable development, improved infrastructure, and enhanced public service delivery.

“Efficient governance and coordination are pivotal for achieving long-term goals that improve citizens' quality of life,” he said.