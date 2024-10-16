Member of Parliament (MP) from Sikkim, Shri Indra Hang Subba, actively participated in a pivotal Estimates Committee meeting at the Parliament House Annexe today. Chaired by Dr. Sanjay Jaishwal, the meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of India’s railway system, focusing on essential new projects and modernization initiatives.

During the session, the committee discussed range of topics, including the introduction of new railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across the country. The discussions also centered on upgrading existing railway infrastructure to meet modern standards and improve operational efficiency. Key measures to enhance passenger safety were a primary focus, with senior officials from the Ministry of Railways providing crucial insights and updates on safety protocols and technology integration.

Indra Hang Subba expressed his appreciation for the engaging discussions and the valuable contributions from ministry officials. He highlighted the importance of modernizing railway infrastructure to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. “The railway network is vital for India’s growth, and it is our duty to ensure that it meets the needs of the people effectively,” he said.

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