Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Indian government's decision to resume the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025.





Speaking on behalf of the people of Sikkim, particularly the pilgrims, Subba hailed the announcement made after deliberations between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He emphasized the significance of this decision in strengthening spiritual, cultural, and diplomatic ties between India and China.



The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a deeply spiritual journey for millions of devotees, symbolizes peace and devotion. Subba highlighted that the resumption of the Yatra, with potential access via the Nathula Pass in East Sikkim, would greatly enhance accessibility for pilgrims, making this sacred journey easier and more accessible.



Additionally, Subba voiced hopes that the reopening of the Nathula trade route would accompany the Yatra. He believes this initiative could improve infrastructure, stimulate local trade, and foster economic collaboration between India and China, benefiting both nations.



The MP reaffirmed his support for initiatives that promote peace and cooperation, underscoring his commitment to advancing mutual understanding and trust between the two countries. He also conveyed his gratitude to all those involved in making this vision a reality, promising to continue working tirelessly to represent the interests of Sikkim in this historic endeavor.