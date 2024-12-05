Sikkim MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha brought attention to the Government’s initiatives for socio-economic progress in the North-Eastern region in the Rajya Sabha session on December 5. He highlighted key concerns related to rural livelihood, tourism development, and cultural preservation, seeking updates on government actions in these areas.

Responding to Lepcha’s queries, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), detailed the accomplishments of the North East Rural Livelihood Project (NERP), which concluded in 2019. Funded by the World Bank, this initiative significantly improved rural livelihoods across Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. The program provided skill training to over 10,000 individuals and facilitated the formation of 28,154 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), involving nearly 292,889 households in 1,645 villages. The outcomes continue to enhance self-employment and boost local economies.

Lepcha also addressed the underdeveloped potential of rural tourism in the region, particularly in Sikkim. Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat responded, outlining schemes like Swadesh Darshan 2.0**, which focuses on sustainable tourism, and the **Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, aimed at establishing tribal homestays. These efforts, coupled with government funding for renovation and construction of homestays, aim to attract tourists and create economic opportunities for rural communities.

On cultural matters, Lepcha sought clarity on the inclusion of Lepcha, Bhutia, and Limbu languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, confirmed receiving a proposal from the Sikkim Government. While no fixed criteria exist for including languages in the Eighth Schedule, he assured that the Government remains committed to preserving linguistic diversity and continues to assess such proposals.

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