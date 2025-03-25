Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, during a Question Hour in Parliament, voiced concerns over frequent road closures in border regions due to avalanches and urged the government to take stronger measures to prevent such disruptions, particularly in the Himalayan states.

Subba said that avalanches, intensified by global warming, severely impact states like Sikkim and Uttarakhand, where flash floods and extreme weather events have become increasingly common. He pointed that year-round road connectivity remains a challenge in avalanche-prone areas, despite the government's ongoing efforts.

Raising the issue, he asked, "Is there any provision to make highways snow-safe to keep them open year-round in Himalayan states affected by frequent avalanches due to global warming?"

He said that after the devastating flash floods in Sikkim in 2023, multiple mitigation strategies had been put in place with the Ministry's support. Efforts were also underway to prevent glacial lake outbursts, which pose additional risks to infrastructure and communities. However, he stressed the urgent need for advanced solutions such as Snow Shed techniques—a method used worldwide to shield roads from avalanches and heavy snowfall.

Responding to the concern, the Minister assured that the government is actively working on measures to reduce disruptions caused by avalanches. He stated that the first line of defense is early warning systems, which help authorities prepare in advance for potential disasters.

"In Sikkim, an early warning radar system has already been installed. This system is capable of issuing alerts within three minutes. Once an avalanche is detected, sirens sound, bells ring, and barriers are placed to prevent movement in the affected areas, ensuring the safety of human lives," the Minister said.

He also highlighted the swift response mechanisms in place when roads are blocked. Agencies such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Army, paramilitary forces, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and state governments work in coordination to clear roads and restore traffic as quickly as possible.

While these measures have improved response times, Dr. Subba urged the Ministry to consider long-term solutions that would permanently prevent road closures due to avalanches. He said that in many parts of the world, advanced techniques such as Snow Sheds and Avalanche Barriers are used to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in mountainous regions.