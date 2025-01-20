The Namchi Kisan Market has undergone a significant transformation with the implementation of a streamlined vendor system, led by the Namchi Municipal Council and guided by Shree Satish Chandra Rai, MLA of the 11-Namchi Singithang Constituency.



The initiative focuses on organizing and segregating vegetable vendors, organic cultivators, and other sellers to enhance the market's efficiency and functionality. Starting at 4:30 AM, Namchi Municipal Councillors were actively present at the market, ensuring the smooth execution of the new system. Their hands-on involvement demonstrated a steadfast commitment to fostering a supportive and well-organized environment for local vendors and cultivators.



Special provisions were also made for village vegetable vendors, including the exemption of toll and garbage fees, further showcasing the administration's dedication to supporting grassroots agricultural contributors. The revamped system aims to improve accessibility and productivity for all stakeholders in the market.







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