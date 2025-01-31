Satish Chandra Rai, representative of Namchi Singithang, took swift action on January 31 to address littering in his constituency. While walking near the SKM District Party Office in Namchi, Rai noticed trash scattered on the road and immediately stepped in to clean it up himself.

His direct approach highlighted his commitment to promoting cleanliness and setting an example for the community. Rai expressed disappointment over the lack of care for public spaces and called on residents to take more responsibility in keeping their surroundings clean.

He emphasised that maintaining a clean environment is not just an individual obligation but a collective one that benefits everyone. Rai also warned that if littering persists, stricter actions will be enforced to improve cleanliness.

“Leadership is not just about making speeches; it's about taking action and leading by example,” he stated.