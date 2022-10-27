On the occasion of 76th Infantry Day, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by TriShakti Corps in various War Memorials in Sikkim and North Bengal as a mark of respect to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives, in the service of the Nation.

Wreath laying ceremonies were conducted by Black Cat Division at the Sherathang and Cho La War Memorials in East Sikkim. At the Batasia War Memorial in Darjeeling, the event was conducted by the Striking Lion Division wherein, Station Commander, Darjeeling Garrison and many Ex-Servicemen laid wreaths. Wreaths were also laid at the War Memorial in Binnaguri Military Station to honour the Bravehearts of the Infantry, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation.

The Infantry Day is observed on 27 October to commemorate the contributions of the Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army.

This day has a unique significance for the Nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that Infantrymen from the Indian Army led by one Sikh landed at Srinagar Airfield and saved the state of Jammu and Kashmir from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion.

The Infantry since time immemorial has displayed fortitude, indomitable resoluteness and dogged determination all through its glorious history. The fighting spirit of the Indian Army’s versatile ‘Infantry’ has always been appreciated all over the world.