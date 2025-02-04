Around 150 individuals from SDF, BJP, and Citizen Action Party (CAP) joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) during the party’s 13th Foundation Day celebration at Tarey Bhir, Sadam.

The event witnessed the presence of MLA N.B. Pradhan (Melli constituency) and other senior SKM leaders.

Among the notable figures who joined the SKM were Yogen Rajalim, BJP candidate from Melli in the 2024 elections and a former Panchayat member; R.N. Rai, former STDC Chairman and SDF leader; Bhola Chauhan, BJP candidate from Melli in the 2019 elections; Bimla Sharma, sitting Panchayat member from Lower Melli Paiyong GPU; Dr. Shiva Kumar Sharma, former spokesperson of the SDF; and Dhand Bahadur Pradhan, former Panchayat President of Melli Paiyong GPU.

The large-scale shift of leaders and workers signals SKM’s growing influence in the Melli constituency ahead of the upcoming elections.



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