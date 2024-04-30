Sikkim’s Pakyong District on April 30 received an additional 19 postal ballots, bringing the total count to 234.

These ballots were submitted by service voters and have been processed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Under the close supervision of the SDM (H.Q.), the received ballots were carefully organised based on their respective Assembly Constituencies (AC) and the dates they were received.

This approach ensures transparency and strict adherence to electoral protocols.

Once the segregation process was completed, all the ballots were securely sealed, thereby upholding the integrity of the voting process.

Sikkim recorded an impressive voter turnout of 80 per cent in the Lok Sabha general elections, which were held on April 19, with 80.03 percent registered for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

With 4.64 lakh voters, the state witnessed enthusiastic participation in the first phase of the polls, during which citizens cast their votes across 32 Assembly segments and for the solitary parliamentary position.